Automobile aficionados assembled Sunday to help kids

Car-lovers converged on Mill Woods Town Centre Sunday.

The Mainstreet Cruisers' 30th Anniversary Show and Shine brought together more than 150 vehicles, some old and some new, to help raise money for children's charities.

Each driver paid $20 to participate, with all the money going towards the Little Warriors and the E4C Hot Lunch Program.

"They've been our charities for probably 12, 15 years now," said Ken MacLennen, the club's treasurer and long-time member.

MacLennan has been with the Mainstreet Cruisers, a not-for-profit car club, since its start in 1993. He said it's come a long way since the first meetings at a local Tim Hortons.

"We started really small," he added. "Five guys got together, drinking coffee and said, "Hey, let's start a car club." We're always here talking cars, swapping parts. . . and it just grew from there."

All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome, and the meet saw classics and antique cars parked alongside hot rods, lowriders, motorcycles and more.

"Kids come like crazy, they still like hot rods and older cars," said Patrick Sharkey, the event coordinator. "It's just kind of a big party thing and everyone has a nice time."

Little Warriors is a national charitable organization focused on the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.

The E4C Hot Lunch Program is an organization that works to improve food security for children by providing school meals for kids in Kindergarten to Grade 6.

Sunday's car show raised more than $3,000 for the charities.