Automotive tech company chooses Oro-Medonte

A company that converts performance and classic vehicles to electric is expanding to Oro-Medonte.

Automotive hardware and software development company, Ettractive, announced on Tuesday it will join Oro Stations automotive innovation campus to build and convert vehicles.

"Ettractive is an important partner to drive automotive innovation and sustainability at the campus, and we are looking forward to seeing them grow within our community," said Geoffrey Campbell, the managing partner at Oro Station.

According to Ettractive, Oro Station will be a space for them to integrate into the technological hub while bringing them closer to customers and suppliers.

"The team at Ettractive are car people and motorsports fans, so having this opportunity to be on-site at an incredible new venue was a must for us," said Pat Troy, Ettractive co-founder.

Once completed, the innovation park will include a 4 kilometre FIA Grade 3 motor circuit and 55,000 square feet of space for automotive research, engineering, education, and development, according to Oro Station.