Automotive tech company chooses Oro-Medonte
A company that converts performance and classic vehicles to electric is expanding to Oro-Medonte.
Automotive hardware and software development company, Ettractive, announced on Tuesday it will join Oro Stations automotive innovation campus to build and convert vehicles.
"Ettractive is an important partner to drive automotive innovation and sustainability at the campus, and we are looking forward to seeing them grow within our community," said Geoffrey Campbell, the managing partner at Oro Station.
According to Ettractive, Oro Station will be a space for them to integrate into the technological hub while bringing them closer to customers and suppliers.
"The team at Ettractive are car people and motorsports fans, so having this opportunity to be on-site at an incredible new venue was a must for us," said Pat Troy, Ettractive co-founder.
Once completed, the innovation park will include a 4 kilometre FIA Grade 3 motor circuit and 55,000 square feet of space for automotive research, engineering, education, and development, according to Oro Station.
-
Reminder: Here's a list of places where you'll need a COVID-19 vaccine card in B.C.Ahead of the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card program, the province unveiled a first look Tuesday at what the card will look like and how residents can get it.
-
-
Ontario’s top doctor says 'actions' can be taken in light of controversial social media posts by acting medical officerAmid renewed calls for the appointment of a local acting medical officer of health to be dismissed due to controversial social media posts, Ontario’s top doctor says there are “actions” he can take if he feels like a region isn’t taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.
-
Murder charges laid in fatal Sask. First Nation shootingMelfort RCMP have charged the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
'We don’t want you in here': small business refusing fully vaccinated customersA small shop selling beads and herbal medicines in Windsor Ont., is asking customers if they’re vaccinated, before allowing them to shop.
-
7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Sask. continues to climb to new heightsSaskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Tuesday, breaking the record set just one day ago.
-
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations, case data from AugustSaskatchewan's Ministry of Health said August's case and hospitalization data show vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19,
-
COVID-19 rules: Some restrictions might be lifted once B.C.'s vaccine cards are fully implementedB.C.'s mask mandate and capacity limits for indoor events may lift in late October, when the province's proof-of-vaccination program will be fully implemented.
-
It could still take upwards of two months to get 90 per cent of eligible Ontarians vaccinated, top health official warnsIt could take Ontario upwards of two months to get 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 even with a recent rise in the pace of immunization, the province’s top public health official is warning.