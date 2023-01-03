Autopsy confirms man, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds: EPS
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
A man police found in southeast Edmonton last Friday in medical distress and who later died in hospital was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, EPS says.
Officers located the 28-year-old after being dispatched to reports of gunshots near 26 Street and 19A Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
A Tuesday autopsy confirmed the homicide and identified the slain man as Sheldon Nelson.
EPS continues to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
