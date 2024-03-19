Autopsy determines 2022 Edmonton homeless shelter death a homicide
A suspicious death that occurred at an Edmonton homeless shelter more than two years ago has been ruled a homicide.
Thomas Gignac, 54, died on Jan. 3, 2022, of blunt-force trauma to the head combined with pre-existing medical conditions, with the manner of death determined to be homicide, according to an autopsy completed in November that year.
Police responded to a report of an assault at the shelter near 100 Street and 105A Avenue at 1:30 a.m. that morning. Paramedics treated Gignac at the scene and took him to hospital, where he died.
The Edmonton Police Service on Jan. 6, 2022, charged a now-33-year-old man with manslaughter in the case.
The EPS in a media release on Tuesday said due to the delay in receiving the updated autopsy report in November 2022, a news release detailing it was missed.
Initial autopsy findings, police said, were released to the public on Feb. 11, 2022, but the suspect's name and charge were withheld pending the final autopsy report.
-
'Increased police presence' in Lakeshore Wednesday morningAccording to a social media post, police are in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks.
-
Two-vehicle crash prompts road closures in Zorra TownshipPolice said the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured while three others were taken to hospital.
-
Horses escape trailer following crash on Highway 2A number of horses are being wrangled up following a crash on Highway 2 near High River Wednesday morning.
-
Repeat offender nabbed for stunt driving on Ottawa road, police sayA 19-year-old G2 driver and a repeat offender are among the drivers stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads over the past few days.
-
Draisaitl nets overtime winner as Oilers edge Canadiens 3-2The Edmonton Oilers’ usually deadly power play finally got the job done, even if it took a fifth try and an opportunity in extra time to do so.
-
Soil-turning event for Chatham tennis court projectA soil-turning event is scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the site of the new facility at the St. Clair College National Powerline Training Centre.
-
'Passed like a baton': Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travelAdvocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
-
Feds eye 'more responsive' models for RCMP's contract policing across CanadaThe Liberal government is looking for ways to improve policing services provided under contract by the RCMP across Canada — eyeing everything from overall cost and sustainability to stronger oversight and accountability.
-
Local companies to teach students about respective industriesThe goal of the event is to showcase career opportunities across the region for the more than 500 students that will be participating.