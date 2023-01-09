Autopsy determines man was fatally shot on New Year's Day

The death of a man on New Year's Day is a homicide, the medical examiner has confirmed.

The victim has been identified as Barinder Singh, 51.

Police officers were called to a report of a disturbance around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at a home in the area of 16A Avenue and 38 Street.

When they arrived, they found Singh suffering from injuries and an injured woman.

The pair was transported to hospital, where Singh died.

The 21-year-old woman suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, and has since been released.

A burned-out white 2012 Dodge Ram truck found near 24 Street and 14 Avenue later in the day on Jan. 1 is believed to be connected to the incident.

An autopsy was performed on Singh on Jan. 6, and the cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.