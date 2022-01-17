Autopsy inconclusive after body found in northwest Calgary garage
Following an autopsy on Monday, the death of a man found in a northwest garage over the weekend is being treated as undetermined while detectives await further medical test results.
Police were called to the 6100 block of Thornaby Way N.W. about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports that a man had been found deceased in a detached garage.
Investigators believe the 26-year-old victim died "several days" before his body was discovered.
Because further testing is required to determine both the cause and manner of death following an autopsy, his name is not being released. Investigators have been in contact with the man’s family.
"Our investigators have pieced together the events leading up to the man’s death, and it is believed that he had been in the garage for several days prior to the discovery of his body," police said in a release.
"The homeowners who found the man are not connected to his death and he is unknown to them."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
