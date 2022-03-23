Autopsy on body found in white rental van suggests foul play, Kamloops RCMP say

The man found dead inside a rental van in Kamloops, B.C., last week has been identified as a 60-year-old missing person – and authorities believe he was met with foul play.

Authorities said Mohd Abdullah was reported missing after he failed to show up for work on March 14. His body was discovered in a white van along Monterey Place three days later.

Kamloops RCMP initially described the circumstances of his death as suspicious, and said an autopsy has since determined he was likely the victim of homicide.

On Wednesday, authorities released two images of Abdullah taken on March 11 – the last day he was seen alive – and asked anyone who may have crossed paths with him between then and March 17 to come forward.

"We're hoping these images will spark someone's memories of where they've seen him, and help us piece together his movements," Const. Crystal Evelyn told CTV News.

The images show Abdullah getting off a bus in downtown Kamloops. Authorities said he was known to get around on foot and on public transit.

Kamloops RCMP described Abdullah as 5'8" tall, 126 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators previously put out a call for witnesses who saw the white rental van in the days leading up to the discovery of Adbullah's body, either in Kamloops or the surrounding areas, including Barriere, Clearwater, Valemount, Savana and Cache Creek.

The vehicle is described as a 2020 GMC with B.C. licence plate PJ 9131. The van is also decorated with unspecified company logos and markings, authorities said.