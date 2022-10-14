Autopsy set to take place for man killed in shooting that left two officers dead
Ontario's police watchdog says an autopsy for the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two police officers dead is set to take place today.
The province's Special Investigations Unit said Thursday the two officers who died responding to a call at an Innisfil, Ont., home did not draw their firearms before they were shot on Tuesday night.
The SIU had said a day earlier that there was an “exchange of gunfire” between the two officers and the young man, but on Thursday it said a third officer had been involved.
The South Simcoe Police Service has identified the officers who died as Const. Devon Northrup, 33, and Const. Morgan Russell, 54.
The SIU did not name the young man, but a source close to the investigation -- who was not authorized to speak publicly -- has identified him as Chris Doncaster.
Meanwhile, the Town of Innisfil has invited community members to sign books of condolences set up at town hall for the two fallen officers.
-
City of Barrie seeks local musical act to perform live at this year's Downtown CountdownThe City of Barrie hopes to find a local band or musician to perform at New Year's Downtown Countdown.
-
Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after head injuryCanadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.
-
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge twoTwo Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in OttawaIn its update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 since Tuesday, along with 287 new laboratory confirmed cases.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in ManitobaRCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man pleads guilty to his part in double shootingA Strathroy-Caradoc man has pleaded guilty to his part in a double shooting that took place in that community. Alexandre Allie, 27, who was arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S. was facing several criminal charges.
-
Person of interest sought in Crescent Heights deathThe Calgary Police Service is seeking a man who may have information in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned home in the summer.
-
Province posts over 175 new full-time rural, remote health jobsThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Ministry of Health posted 125 new, full-time, front-line healthcare positions in rural and remote communities to address staffing shortages.