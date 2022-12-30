Avalanche Canada extends warning into Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks
A special avalanche warning is in place until Monday throughout most of the Columbia Mountains in British Columbia as well as the Northern Rockies in B.C. and Alberta.
The warning, which was issued earlier this week, now includes Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks.
It extends from the southern boundaries of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy and Kokanee and Valhalla provincial parks to Williston Lake north of Pine Pass and Mackenzie, B.C.
Avalanche Canada says a cold, dry start to the winter created weak layers in the snowpack.
The organization says the recent storm that hit Western Canada added significant snow on top of the weak snowpack, which makes dangerous avalanches likely.
Avalanche Canada says making conservative terrain choices can help manage risk.
"Sticking to lower angle slopes and choosing smaller objectives that minimize the consequences of an avalanche are examples of how to reduce the risk," it says in the warning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario SaturdayEnvironment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday.
-
Damage to overhead wires cuts O-Train service in east endAn overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train is disrupting service in the east end.
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV ReginaTragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsureThis Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery awardWith smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
-
Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World JuniorsHockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.