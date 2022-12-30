Avalanche Canada extends warning into Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks

A special avalanche warning is in place until Monday throughout most of the Columbia Mountains in British Columbia as well as the Northern Rockies in B.C. and Alberta.

The warning, which was issued earlier this week, now includes Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks.

It extends from the southern boundaries of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy and Kokanee and Valhalla provincial parks to Williston Lake north of Pine Pass and Mackenzie, B.C.

Avalanche Canada says a cold, dry start to the winter created weak layers in the snowpack.

The organization says the recent storm that hit Western Canada added significant snow on top of the weak snowpack, which makes dangerous avalanches likely.

Avalanche Canada says making conservative terrain choices can help manage risk.

"Sticking to lower angle slopes and choosing smaller objectives that minimize the consequences of an avalanche are examples of how to reduce the risk," it says in the warning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.