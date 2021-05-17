Avalanche Canada to expand safety services in B.C. with $10M provincial grant

The British Columbia government is providing a $10-million grant to a not-for-profit organization dedicated to avalanche safety.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the grant will support the work of Avalanche Canada in its ongoing efforts to develop and deliver avalanche safety and awareness in the B.C.'s mountain regions.

He says the grant allows the Revelstoke-based service to expand its regional avalanche forecasts and safety training programs for people using the outdoors in winter.

Farnworth says 75 per cent of all avalanche fatalities in Canada occur in B.C. and 90 per cent of Avalanche Canada's services are delivered in the province.

Gilles Valade, Avalanche Canada's executive director, says the funding will allow it to expand its services to underserved regions.

Avalanche Canada issues daily forecasts throughout the winter to much of the mountain regions of Western Canada and supports education, awareness and training programs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.