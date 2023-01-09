Avalanche Canada warns of 'considerable' risks on Vancouver Island

Avalanche Canada is warning of dangerous conditions in several alpine regions of British Columbia, including on Vancouver Island.

According to the forecaster, there is considerable risk of an avalanche in and above the treeline on Vancouver Island due to an unusually dangerous snowpack.

The organization says there is potential for human-triggered avalanches and warns that a crust that formed in early January is now buried 60 to 80 centimetres deep, resulting in potentially large and surprising avalanches.

With avalanche risks rated as "considerable" on Vancouver Island, Avalanche Canada recommends carefully evaluating the snowpack and using caution when deciding on a route to explore in the backcountry.

Alpine enthusiasts should be conservative with their decision-making while risks remain high, according to Avalanche Canada.

The rating also says natural avalanches are possible, while human-triggered avalanches are likely.

Conditions are expected to improve to a lower "moderate" risk on the island starting Wednesday, according to Avalanche Canada.