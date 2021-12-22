Avalanche conditions constantly changing in the mountain parks

Right now the avalanche hazard south of Canmore is rated as moderate in the alpine, moderate at the tree line and low below the tree line, but that will likely get worse in the coming days.

Mike Olsthoorn is a public safety specialist with Alberta Parks and said Kananaskis Country is expecting upwards of 25 centimetres of snow in the next 36 hours.

"You know 25 centimetres makes the skiing great," he said. "But once you put wind to it you start getting the slabs that are more dense and more thick and easier to trigger, so the hazard's going to go up here probably tomorrow."

There are five public safety specialists with Alberta Parks who check the snow pack seven days a week and their data is shared with avalanche.ca.

Olsthoorn said a mild fall has built a good base for the snowpack.

"When it's warm (snow crystals) tend to transition into a better stronger snowpack," said Olsthoorn. "When it's cooler it just takes longer for them to transition and in really cold temperatures the crystals don't tend to bond as well so it's just a matter of seeing what the temperature does over a long period of time and evaluating how that's going to affect the snowpack."

RECOGNIZE YOU'RE IN AVALANCHE COUNTRY

Olsthoorn is seeing more and more skiers and snowshoers in the mountain parks and said it's important for people who are new to the sports to choose trails that match their abilities so they stay safe. He said it's important for everyone in the back country to know and recognize they are in avalanche country.

"What we tell a lot of people is before they head out is go and look at the avalanche forecast on avalanche.ca, pick the region that you're going to and try to get a handle on that, maybe the day before you go or two days before," said Olsthoorn. "See if there's some kind of trend happening and then always pick objectives that are well within your abilities."

He said it's important visitors bring equipment because there is no cellular service in many areas of the mountain parks. Olsthoorn added that it's critical to always travel with a shovel, an avalanche transceiver, a probe, extra warm clothes and some food in case of an emergency for people recreating in avalanche terrain.

Learn more a bout conditions at avalanche.ca