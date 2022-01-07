Avalanche danger 'high' and 'considerable' in southern Alberta and B.C. mountain regions

With weather set to change this weekend, the danger is rated at 'high' and 'considerable' by Avalanche Canada for several mountain regions in southwest Alberta and southeast B.C. this weekend.

Regions with a high danger rating include:

Regions with a danger rating of considerable include:

The avalanche danger is rated as moderate in Jasper National Park.

A cold snap blanketing much of the areas in recent weeks is set to end over the weekend and warming temperatures can make snow unstable. Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is also expected in some areas on Friday and into Saturday.

More information can be found online.