Avalanche hazard forces closure of Highway 1 between Hope, Boston Bar
Officials have closed a stretch of Highway 1 through B.C.'s Fraser Canyon until Tuesday due to an avalanche hazard along the busy route.
DriveBC said the hazard area spans approximately 63 kilometres between Hope and Boston Bar, and that the highway would have to remain closed overnight for safety.
"Please avoid the area and expect delays," DriveBC wrote on Twitter.
Officials are not expected to provide another update on the closure until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued an avalanche warning for Highway 1 and Highway 3 on Friday, at which point the hazard on Highway 1 was considered moderate.
The ministry warned that hazard could increase to extreme over the weekend.
Further east, another stretch of Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden was closed for hours on Monday so crews could conduct avalanche control work. That stretch had reopened by around 4 p.m.
The latest on highway closures are available on the DriveBC website.
