Avalanche kills snowmobiler in northern B.C.
A snowmobiler is dead after an avalanche over the weekend in northeastern British Columbia.
Avalanche Canada says the snowmobiler was buried in a slide in the Hasler riding area, west of Chetwynd.
"The rider was located and extracted by snowmobilers at the scene, but did not survive," the agency said in an incident report on its website.
The death marks the first recorded avalanche fatality of the year in B.C., after 14 people were killed by avalanches in the province in 2023.
Avalanche Canada says the deadly slide happened in a chute at treeline elevation and ran approximately 250 metres down the slope. Two others were caught in the slide but survived.
The agency is warning of dangerous avalanche conditions throughout the B.C. backcountry, saying in a social media post that "warm, stormy weather continues to destabilize the snowpack."
Backcountry enthusiasts are urged to make conservative terrain choices and avoid overhead hazards if venturing into avalanche-prone areas, the agency said.
Sixteen people were killed by avalanches in Canada in 2023, surpassing the national average of 11 avalanche deaths per year.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
Toddler struck and killed by a vehicle in B.C.'s OkanaganA two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.
-
Essex-Windsor EMS launches hiring campaignEssex-Windsor EMS is hiring.