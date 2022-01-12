Avalanche risks increase on Vancouver Island as rain warnings remain active

Heavy rainfall is still in the forecast for Vancouver Island from Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning is in effect for West Vancouver Island, where 120 to 150 millimetres of rain was expected to fall over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, special weather statements were posted for East and Inland Vancouver Island, where 40 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected by Thursday morning.

The heavy rainfall, mixed with melting snow, could lead to localized flooding and increase the risk of avalanches on Vancouver Island.

Avalanche danger ratings for Vancouver Island were "high" to "considerable" as of Wednesday morning, according to Avalanche Canada.

"Rain and warm temperatures will continue to saturate the snowpack at all elevations creating prime conditions for wet loose avalanches," reads the avalanche forecast for Vancouver Island.

"Minimize your exposure to avalanche terrain during heavy precipitation if you choose to brave the weather."

High-streamflow advisories also remain active for all of Vancouver Island, meaning that river levels are expected to rise, though not exceed riverbanks.

The B.C. River Forecast centre says some minor flooding may occur by rivers, and encourages residents to avoid fast‐flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks for the time being.