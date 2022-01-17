Average cost of homes in Nova Scotia rises by $50,000: Canadian Real Estate Association

Recent statistics released by the Canadian Real Estate Association say the average price for a residential home in Nova Scotia went up by over $50,000 over the past year.

According to association's figures released today, residential home sale prices were up an average of 17 per cent in December 2021 compared to one year earlier.

The average home price across the province, as of this past December, was about $376,000.

A year earlier, the average price was about $320,000.