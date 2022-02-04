Average home sale price in Windsor-Essex jumps to $636K
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting another significant increase in the average home sale price in the region.
WECAR says the average sale price in January 2022 was $636,422. That's an increase of 26.3 per cent or $132,813 over the average sale price of $503,609 in January 2021.
There were 546 total listings last month, up nearly 11 per cent over the 492 listings in January 2021.
The association reports 416 properties sold in January, down over 4.5 per cent compared to the 436 properties sold in January 2021.
Here’s the most popular style of homes sold last month: Bungalow (103), 2 Storey (81), Ranch (52), 1 ½ Storey (41), and Raised Ranch (34).
-
