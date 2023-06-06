Average home sales drop slightly in Windsor-Essex

The average home sales price and number of sales decreased in Windsor-Essex, but not as significantly as previous months.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors report says average home sales decreased 6.4 per cent in May, compared to the same month year ago.

The average sales price in May was $602,591. The average sale price was $643,818 during the same time a year ago.

There was also a 10.9 per cent decrease in home sales in May, with 546 homes sold compared to 613 homes in May of 2022.

There were 1,094 new listings last month, which is a 24.9 per cent decline compared to 1,457 listed in the previous May.

There were 1,305 available listings in the region at the time of this report.