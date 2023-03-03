Average home sales price drops 25% in Windsor-Essex

Home prices and sales continue to decrease in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) says sales dropped 52.61 per cent in February, compared to the same month last year. There were 281 properties sold last month, compared to 593 in February 2022.

It’s the 12th straight month the region has reported a drop in sales. The last time there was an increase in sales in Windsor-Essex was February of 2022.

The average sale price decreased 25.64 per cent to $532,777 in February. The average sale price was $716,453 in the same time period in 2022.

As for market activity, the number of new listings decreased 10.26 per cent to 621 last month.

At the time of the report, there were 1,029 available listings.