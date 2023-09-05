Average home sales price increases in Windsor-Essex
There was a slight increase in home sales prices in the region, according to Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors’ (WECAR) monthly report.
The report shows home sales were up 3.33 per cent in August, with 434 houses sold, compared to the 420 homes sold this time last year.
The number of available listings dropped 7.85 per cent from the 1,070 in August 2022 to the 986 homes listed for sale August 2023.
Year-to-date sales are also down 19 per cent with 3,546 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 4397 sold at this time last year.
The average home sale price has increased 6.45 per cent. The average sale price of a home in August was $561,585 while the average home price was at $527, 652 in August 2022.
The average price of a home has dropped 12 per cent year to date, from $647,902 to $567,061.
