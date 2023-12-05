Average home sales price increases in Windsor-Essex
There was a slight increase in the average sales price of homes in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
The average sale price increased to $529,143, which is a 3.32 per cent increase compared to an average price of $512,151 in November 2022.
There is a decrease in the number of homes sold in the area. WECAR reports 319 homes were sold in November, down 8.8 per cent compared to the 350 homes sold during November 2022.
A total of 801 homes were listed for sale in November, an 8.3 per cent increase over the 739 homes listed for sale during the same month a year ago.
The average year-to-date price of a home has dropped over 10 per cent to $558,449, down from $622,275 during the same time a year ago.
Year-to-date sales are down over 16 per cent with 4,661 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 5,552 homes sold over the same time frame last year.
With files from AM800 News.
