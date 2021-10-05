Average house price in Windsor-Essex increases 27 per cent

The average price of a home in Windsor-Essex keeps increasing, despite a decrease in home sales.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors monthly report showed the average price climbed 27 per cent, compared to the same month last year.

The average house price for September was over $552,000.

WECAR says 655 homes were sold in September, down 15.7 per cent from the same month last year.

The number of listings last month jumped almost six per cent to 1,035.