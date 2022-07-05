Average house prices drop in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
The average house price and sales are declining in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
The June report shows the average sales price was $607,704. That is the lowest level so far this year. By comparison, the second lowest average sales price this year was in January, when it was $636,422.
However the average sales price was up 9 per cent compared to June 2021, when the price was $556,290.
WECAR reports there were 1,557 new listings, which is up 35.3 per cent from June of 2021. It shows 545 properties were sold, a 27.9 per cent decline.
The year-to-date market activity has increased 24.8 per cent for listings. They are at 6408, compared to 5131 last June.
