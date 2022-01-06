Average house sale price jumps 25 per cent in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Housing prices continue to rise in Windsor-Essex.
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports the average sales price of homes in Windsor-Essex was $575,069, in December, which is an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.
WECAR says the average sale price in December 2021 was $118,000 more than a year ago. The average price of $457,000 in December 2020.
The number of listings was also up, just shy of 9 per cent over the previous year.
In total, 459 Properties were sold in December, a 10.6 per cent increase compared to December 2020 when 415 properties sold.
The most popular style of homes sold last month: two-storey properties, followed by bungalows and ranches.
