Average house sale price jumps 25 per cent in Windsor-Essex

Housing prices continue to rise in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports the average sales price of homes in Windsor-Essex was $575,069, in December, which is an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.

WECAR says the average sale price in December 2021 was $118,000 more than a year ago. The average price of $457,000 in December 2020.

The number of listings was also up, just shy of 9 per cent over the previous year.

In total, 459 Properties were sold in December, a 10.6 per cent increase compared to December 2020 when 415 properties sold.

The most popular style of homes sold last month: two-storey properties, followed by bungalows and ranches.