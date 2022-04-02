Average March weather in Waterloo Region despite rollercoaster temperature swings: UW

Despite the rollercoaster-like changes throughout the month, University of Waterloo's weather station says temperature and precipitation levels averaged out to a pretty regular March in the region.

In a Saturday news release, the station says that the cold levels at the start of March were offset by the warm levels in the middle to come out to just 0.6 degrees higher than the average temperature.

Waterloo Region saw 52.2 millimeters of precipitation during the month, with the March average sitting at 61. The most the area saw on one day was 19.7.

While the 21 centimeters of snow throughout March was five less than the usual average, the total snowfall for the year so far now sits at 169.5 centimeters. This is roughly 10 cm more than the typical amount by this time in the year.

The highest temperature in the region during March was 19.4 Celsius, the low was -16.8, the average high was 4.4, and the average low was -5.3.