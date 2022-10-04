Average monthly home sales price drops to $523,928 in Windsor-Essex

The average home sales price and number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex dropped in September.

The Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association says home sales dropped 41.93 per cent this September, compared to last September.

There were 403 houses sold in the region in September, compared to 694 a year ago.

WECAR says the average home sales price also fell to $523,928 in September. It was $550,763 in September, 2021.

The average monthly prices have dropped almost $200,000, from the peak price in 2022 of $723,739 in March.

The market activity for September was down 14.99 per cent, but the year-to-date market activity is up 17.76 per cent

The number of available listings in Windsor-Essex at the time of the WECAR September report is 1,457.