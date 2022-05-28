iHeartRadio

Average temperatures, mix of sun and cloud in London, Ont.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud in the London area Saturday.

According to the forecaster, the clouds will start to clear around 4 p.m., before moving back in toward the evening.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 21C, with a UV index of 9, or “very high.”

A low of 10 is expected in the evening with a few clouds.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C. Sunday night..clear with a low of 17C.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 19C.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20C.
  • Wednesday.. Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27. Wednesday night… cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain, low 14.
  • Thursday..sunny. High 20C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 10C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 21.4C and the average low is 9.3C.

