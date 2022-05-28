Average temperatures, mix of sun and cloud in London, Ont.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud in the London area Saturday.

According to the forecaster, the clouds will start to clear around 4 p.m., before moving back in toward the evening.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 21C, with a UV index of 9, or “very high.”

A low of 10 is expected in the evening with a few clouds.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25C. Sunday night..clear with a low of 17C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 19C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20C.

Wednesday.. Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27. Wednesday night… cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain, low 14.

Thursday..sunny. High 20C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 10C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 21.4C and the average low is 9.3C.