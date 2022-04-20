Avian flu confirmed in wild bird samples from southern Manitoba

The province has confirmed the presence of avian influenza was found in two different wild bird samples in Manitoba.

The province said in a news release Wednesday the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative confirmed the cases after samples from several snow geese were collected near Waskada and a single sample from a bald eagle was collected in the Dauphin area.

The province said a sample from each location tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza subtype H5N1.

It noted no cases of avian influenza were detected in poultry flocks in Manitoba.

Cases of HPAI and H5N1 were previously confirmed in other provinces and across the United States, including in North Dakota and Minnesota along the route for spring migratory birds returning to Manitoba.

PROVINCE RECOMMENDS EXTRA PRECAUTIONS

The province said the risk of avian flu to human health is low, and there are no known cases of transmission of this strain from birds to humans in North America.

Still, the province said people should not touch dead birds or other wildlife with their bare hands. Protective eyewear and masks are recommended as an additional precaution. The province advises thorough hand washing before and after with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If a dead bird has to be handled, the province said you should wear gloves and the dead bird should be placed in a plastic bag.

The province also said this strain does not pose a food safety risk. Manitoba poultry and eggs are safe to eat when properly handled and cooked, the province said.

Officials also ask Manitobans to contact them if they observe clusters of six or more dead wild waterfowl like ducks or geese or other water birds, any number of dead raptors or avian scavengers like ravens or crows, or large groups of dead birds. Anyone who sees this can call the province’s tip line at 1-800-782-0076.

SMALL FLOCKS AT HIGH RISK

Additionally, Manitoba Agriculture said small flocks are considered at high risk for HPAI infection as they often have access to outdoor pens and free-range. Small flock owners are encouraged to confine their birds indoors if possible during wild bird migration.

Meanwhile, Manitoba’s poultry farmers are urged to follow strict biosecurity protocols like taking precautions with farm visitors and service companies.