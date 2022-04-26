Avian flu now in 18 domestic flocks in Alberta: CFIA

Avian flu has now been found at 18 locations in Alberta, Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials said Tuesday.

Each of the premises affected has been placed under quarantine and CFIA has launched an investigation. Movement and control measures have also been placed on other farms in the areas, which include:

April 25 – Camrose County (poultry flock);

April 24 – Camrose County (poultry flock);

April 23 – Rocky View County (poultry flock);

April 21 – Sturgeon County (small flock);

April 21 – Wetaskiwin County (poultry flock);

April 20 – Kneehill County (poultry flock);

April 15 – Cardston County (poultry flock);

April 14 – Mountain View County (small flock);

April 14 – Warner County (poultry flock);

April 14 – Kneehill County (poultry flock);

April 12 – Mountain View County (poultry flock);

April 11 – Camrose County (poultry flock);

April 10 – Wetaskiwin County (poultry flock);

April 9 – Paintearth County (poultry flock);

April 8 – Kneehill County (poultry flock);

April 6 – Ponoka County (poultry flock);

April 6 – Mountain View County (poultry flock), and;

April 6 – Mountain View County (poultry flock).

The disease is spreading in wild bird populations around the globe and presents "a significant national concern as birds migrate to Canada," according to a release.

"The CFIA continues to remind anyone with poultry or other susceptible birds to practice good biosecurity habits to protect them from infectious animal diseases," it said.

Movement of domestic birds in and out of the areas requires a permit from the CFIA and the restrictions also apply to poultry products and by-products, as well as material that has come into contact with domesticated birds.

Avian influenza, often called bird flu, is caused by the Type A influenza virus, which can affect a number of species of food-producing birds, including chickens, turkeys, quails and guinea fowl, as well as pet and wild birds.

The incubation period of avian influenza ranges from two to 14 days.

The disease is generally classified into two types, based on severity of the illness caused in birds -- low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

"Most avian influenza viruses are low pathogenic. These typically cause little or no signs of illness in infected birds," read a release.

"However, highly pathogenic viruses can cause severe illness and death in birds."

Some signs to look for in infected birds include:

A drop in production of eggs, many of which are soft-shelled or shell-less;

Diarrhea;

Haemorrhages on the hock;

High and sudden mortality rate;

Quietness and extreme depression;

Swelling of the skin under the eyes, and;

Wattles and combs become swollen and congested.

According to the CFIA, the H5 strain of avian influenza poses no significant public health concern for healthy humans who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

Zoos across North America, including the Calgary Zoo, have closed their aviaries to visitors and moved birds indoors in an attempt to shield the birds from the virus.

More than 27 million chickens and turkeys on farms in 26 states in the United States have been slaughtered in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus during the outbreak.

Small flock owners in Canada are being encouraged to keep their birds indoors as much as possible during wild bird migration when the risk of exposure to the virus increases.