Avian flu suspected to be linked to recent bird deaths in Brampton, Caledon

Peel Region is reporting suspected cases of avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, in Brampton and Caledon after several dead birds were recently found.

The birds were found in Professor’s Lake in Brampton, and a pond near Coleraine and Harvest Moon drives in Caledon. As a result, the nearby trail has been closed off.

The region said testing is being conducted by the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to determine the cause of death. It is not known how many dead birds were located.

“While avian influenza is a threat to birds, the risk to humans is very low,” said Dr. Nicholas Brandon, the region’s acting medical officer of health, in a statement.

“Most cases of human avian flu have been traced to handling infected poultry or their droppings. Residents are asked to follow the recommended guidance to limit the spread of avian flu and protect the health and safety of residents and pets.”

Earlier this week, the Toronto Zoo closed its aviaries to the public after the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a commercial poultry farm in Niagara Region. There is another active case in Chatham-Kent.

Meanwhile, Peel Region has provided the following steps on how to protect residents and their pets from bird flu: