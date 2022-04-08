Avian influenza detected in Grey-Bruce poultry flock

Officials with the Grey Bruce Health Unit have confirmed a poultry flock on the Chippewas of the Nawash Unceded First Nation has tested positive for avian influenza.

Tests were conducted late last week and there are no reports of human illness.

The Community Health Centre is overseeing contact tracing, which is focused on anyone who had been exposed to the infected poultry in the 21 days prior to the birds’ illness.

The highly contagious strain of bird flu (H5N1) is spreading in farms across North America and killing millions of poultry, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.

The health unit says there is no need to change food consumption habits or travel plans.

There have been several cases of the virus this spring in Southern Ontario, including one at a farm in Thamesford, Chatham-Kent, and several in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

Avian influenza occurs naturally in many wild birds, which can then spread to poultry farms through bird droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies can also spread the flu within poultry farms.

