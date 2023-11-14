Avian influenza detected in Manitoba

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Manitoba.

According to the Government of Canada, the highly-transmissible virus was found on a farm south of Winkler.

Avian influenza is a contagious viral infection that can affect several species of birds.

A spokesperson with the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said several measures are underway to prevent the virus from spreading.

“When HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) is confirmed, all birds on the farm are humanely depopulated and disposed of,” the spokesperson said in a written statement. “Other material like litter, manure, feathers and that could spread the disease are also properly disposed of so that disease is not spread. Premises also go through a cleaning and disinfection process with CFIA oversight.”

The CFIA said a primary control zone was also established in the 10 kilometres surrounding the infected premises. The zone controls the movements of designated animals and items, such as poultry and poultry by-products, by using permits. They add all movement of domestic birds in or out of the zone requires a permit.