Avian influenza H5N1 found in live poultry in Perth County
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
HPAI, otherwise known as highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has been found in live poultry that was delivered by an independent source to a commerical processing plant in Perth County.
The plant operator responded quickly to the situation taking immediate action once the virus was discovered.
All suspected infected poultry is on hold and not within the public.
HIPAI H5N1 does not cross from birds to humans easily and is caused by a different virus strain than the seasonal influenza or 'flu'.
Huron Perth Public Health states fully cooked poultry is safe as there is no evidence that eating cooked poultry or eggs can transmit HPAI to humans.
Public risk is considered low.
-
White Christmas guaranteed for Ottawa, Environment Canada saysOttawa residents dreaming of a white Christmas will have their dreams come true on Christmas Day.
-
Kyrou scores twice as St. Louis Blues hand Calgary Flames fifth straight lossJordan Kyrou scored twice on Friday as the St. Louis Blues made it three wins in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Sault forms affordable housing task forceCity council in the Sault is hoping a task force will help find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.
-
Uber sets up shop in the sunshine cityOrillia's new mayor says he's fulfilling a campaign promise by bringing a new mode of transportation to the city.
-
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco ArcuriFrancesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
-
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next weekVancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
-
New North Bay company receives funding from provinceTo be able to sit outside on a cold afternoon or night and still be comfortable is what WRMTH is all about.
-
Hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital with 'severe injuries,' Surrey RCMP sayMounties in Surrey are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with "severe injuries" Friday evening.
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidiesThere's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.