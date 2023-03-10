Aviation safety in the spotlight in northern Vancouver Island

On northern Vancouver Island, families who lost siblings and parents in floatplane flights to logging camps say more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Larry Langford, co-owner of Vancouver Island Air, says he's seen a lot of improvements to aircraft over the years, which he believes makes flying safer.

"Years ago, we didn't have the technology that we do today," he said Thursday. "We have tracking systems, they've changed the PFDs (personal flotation devices)."

His company has been transporting tourists as well as industrial workers to remote locations for 38 years.

Throughout the years, weather has always been a major challenge, he says.

"Weather does change considerably in a small area, maybe just 100 miles north," Langford said.

"Especially this time of year, you can have lightning, hail, snow and back into sunshine again."

To combat those weather challenges, he and other companies are accessing a series of webcams installed by Nav Canada, private firms and logging companies to see their destinations before they ever think of lifting off.

He also says satellite tracking and a network of radio repeaters is keeping pilots in touch.

"We can be sitting in the office here and we can be talking to an airplane on the water in [a] river's inlet," said Langford. "It's very seldom that we have an aircraft out of communication."

Technology and new Transport Canada guidelines, like having mandatory personal flotation devices equipped, are making things safer and are easing worries of passengers like Arianna Clarke-Watts.

"I thought about safety the whole time I was in the air," she said with a laugh on Thursday. "I was nervous, but not because of the pilot's capabilities or the plane's capabilities."

Thursday was her first time on a floatplane. She says the safety precautions used made her feel more secure.

"The seatbelts – and the flotation devices that we had wearing around waists," she said.

Wearing flotation devices wasn't always mandatory. The practice was something Kirsten Stevens strongly advocated for after her husband and four others died in a floatplane crash off Quadra Island, B.C., 18 years ago.

"When they hit the water and it started going down because the floats weren't good, they didn't have time to grab their lifejackets and try to get out, and in fact they didn't get out," she said.

Stevens believers her husband did get out because he was wearing a floater coat, but drowned after experiencing hypothermia.

She wants to see more recommendations that a coroner made after the crash implemented, and end what she calls "go home-itus."

"The loggers want to get home and they want to get home no matter what, and so everybody pushes it when perhaps they shouldn't," she said.

Langford says it's the weather that dictates when his company flies, and he won't hesitate to tell customers that flights are cancelled if the weather isn't good.