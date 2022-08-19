'Avoid all contact': Strathmore residents, visitors told to avoid areas of Eagle Lake

Health officials are advising nearby residents and visitors take precautions because of the presence of blue-green algae in a Strathmore lake.

The bloom of cyanobacteria, which looks like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of the water, can cause skin irritation, sore, red eyes and rashes in those that come into contact with it.

Anyone who manages to ingest infected water may experience a sore throat, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

"Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days," Alberta Health Services (AHS) said in a release.

"Symptoms in children are often more pronounced; however, all humans are at risk of these symptoms.

"Exposure to the bacteria may be fatal to pets."

As a result of the presence of the algae, AHS says everyone must stay out of the water until further notice.

"Avoid all contact with blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible," officials said.

Whole fish and fish trimmings from Eagle Lake should not be fed to pets and people should consider limiting what they eat from it.

Albertans should not drink or cook with any untreated water taken directly from any recreational lake and boiling the water will not remove the toxins produced by the blue-green algae, AHS says.

The water should not be used on edible plants either.

"This is particularly important for plants with edible parts exposed to the ground surface (such as cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, and other salad vegetables)," AHS said.

Any location where the bloom is not visible is safe for recreational purposes, but AHS says the bloom could move from one location to another because of weather or wind.

More information on blue-green algae can be found online.