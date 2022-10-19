Avoid contact with bats, Porcupine Health Unit reminds residents

As the weather gets cooler, and animals are looking for areas to hibernate, the Porcupine Health Unit is reminding area residents to avoid contact with bats, wildlife and unfamiliar animals that can carry the rabies virus.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of warm-blooded animals, including humans.

If it is left untreated before symptoms appear, rabies will lead to death. The rabies virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or more rarely a scratch.

“To reduce the risk of infection and avoid getting rabies yourself, leave unfamiliar animals alone and report incidents of animal contact with humans to the health unit as soon as possible,” Suzanne Lajoie, manager of environmental health, is quoted as saying in a news release Wednesday.

“Pet owners need to ensure that their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies and revaccinate them according to your veterinarian’s directions. It’s the best way to protect your pets against rabies.”

Rabid bats commonly lose their ability to fly or do not fly well, the health unit said.

"Other signs that a bat may be rabid include wandering around in the daylight, crawling on the ground or otherwise acting strangely. These bats are often easily approached but should never be touched."

Bats have sharp, needle-like teeth that may cause a relatively painless, unnoticeable bite.

"If you are bitten or scratched by a bat, or if saliva from a bat gets into your eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and consult a health care provider," the release said.

Lajoie added that the best way to prevent contact with bats is to keep them out of your home and cottage. Here are some ways to bat-proof your home or cottage:

• Examine your home for holes that might allow bats entry. Bats can enter buildings through very small spaces. Caulk any openings larger than a centimetre.

• Use window screens, chimney caps, and draft guards beneath doors to attics.

• Fill electrical and plumbing holes with stainless steel wool, caulk, or other material rated for pest exclusion.

• Ensure that all doors to the outside close tightly.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal can report the exposure to the health unit by calling the 24-hour on-call service at (705) 267-1181 or 1-800-461-1818.