Avoid further restrictions by going back to pandemic-driven basics: expert says

As COVID-19 cases surge to daily numbers not seen in six months, the chief of critical care at Alliston's Stevenson Memorial Hospital says it's time to go back to basics to avoid further restrictions.

Dr. Barry Nathanson says daily COVID-19 case counts serve as an important indicator for how the virus is spreading and how well mitigation efforts like masking and distancing are working.

Nathanson says it's not time to sound the alarm despite increasing infections across the province and Simcoe Muskoka.

"I know that people are worried about pulling back and further restrictions, but I just think that reinforcing the measures that we all know about would be a start, and I think it's time that we start to do that now," he says.

Nathanson argues that rather than focusing on getting through the next holiday without a substantial rise, the message should be more of a long-term one.

"Those have been messages that have been unhelpful," says Nathanson. "They've been short-sighted."

The Alliston physician says he's closely watching the activity in the community and how it translates to rising cases.

"I'm watching as people lower their guards, enjoy their freedoms, knowing full-well that we all, including those people I observe, really be well served to enjoy our liberties with caution and with limits," says Nathanson.

He adds that the public should enforce their own safety measures, such as limiting contacts, masking and distancing to avoid a possible resurgence of restrictions.

"If we can impose those limits on ourselves, if we can accept our personal limitations to a satisfactory extent, they won't have to be imposed on us."