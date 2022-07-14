Avoid swimming in Elliot Lake's Spine Beach, health unit warns

Algoma Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Spine Beach in Elliot Lake.

In a news release Thursday, officials said water samples taken July 11 had high levels of bacteria.

"It is unsafe to swim at beaches with increased levels of bacteria," the release said.

"When sample results return to safe levels, the advisory will be removed."

The health unit said there are many ways bacteria levels in lakes increase. For example, water may contain high levels of bacteria for up to 48 hours following heavy rainfall, high winds or increased number of birds.

"Swimming advisories do not close the beach or stop people from swimming," the health unit said.

"They let swimmers know about the water conditions the day the sample was taken. Swimming in water with high levels of bacteria can cause skin, eye, nose and throat infections, as well as stomach illness if water is swallowed."