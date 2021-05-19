Avoid the Winnipeg Whiteout this year: Bowman

While Winnipeg whiteout parties are a popular sight every time the Winnipeg Jets make the playoffs, the city's mayor is urging residents to avoid playoff parties this year.

With public health orders preventing large gatherings, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman called on Jets fans to avoid gathering in large groups to watch the NHL playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers.

“I know it will go against the very DNA of every single Winnipeg Jets fan not to gather in large crowds in support of our Jets, but I really want to underscore the importance that Winnipeggers stay home,” Bowman said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ll all be in our living rooms cheering – or perhaps yelling at times – at our TV screens, and that’s the way it needs to be this year.”

Current public health orders in Manitoba completely ban indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences, and limit outdoor public gatherings to five people.

Bowman said he does not want to see reports of large gatherings for Jets games.

“It will be difficult, but it’s just what we need to do during the pandemic,” he said.

The Jets and Oilers kick off their playoff series at 8 p.m. in Edmonton Wednesday night.