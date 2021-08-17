Avoiding another lockdown 'critically important' for Waterloo Region businesses

With the Ontario government pausing any further reopening amid surging COVID-19 cases, some businesses in Waterloo Region are bracing for more challenges into the fall and winter.

On Tuesday, the province's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Ontario would halt moving out of Step 3 due to the threat of the Delta variant.

No timeline for further reopening was provided.

While most businesses are allowed to be open in Step 3, capacity limits are still in place.

"I think it's a wise course right now, we know and we see right across North America that the Delta variant is really concerning," said Ian McLean, chief executive of the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. "Staying open is the most important thing."

But the COVID-19 restrictions placed on some businesses in Step 3 bring financial challenges.

"We have incurred some massive debts and stretched ourselves very thing. We were very excited for a chance to exit Step 3 and start to financially recover from this," said Scott Hamill, co-owner of Grand River Rocks gym.

"In the times that we have been open, we have been under severe capacity restrictions. In the times that we have been closed, there's been no income for us."

At the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, staff are remaining flexible in planning for indoor events as the fall approaches.

"We have been coaching all of our wedding clients to consider changes to their wedding plans if they have weddings booked that are upcoming and everyone has been really reasonable," said the conservatory's Adrienne Brewster.

Brewster said while they weren't banking on a move beyond Step 3, staying adaptable has been key.

"We were shuttered for over nine months of the pandemic so being able to open in Step 3 was critical for us, we opened mid-July," she said.

McLean with the chamber of commerce says preventing further closures is essential going forward.

"What we can't do is go back into a lockdown situation, so giving businesses the tools they need in order to stay open and reopen safely is critically important," he said.