Avril Lavigne bringing The Greatest Hits tour to Edmonton in September
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Avril Lavigne is coming back to Edmonton later this year.
The Sk8er Boi singer will bring her The Greatest Hits tour to Rogers Place on Sept. 16.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Lavigne has released seven studio albums since 2002.
She was last in Edmonton in 2023 for the Juno Awards.
