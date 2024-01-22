iHeartRadio

Avril Lavigne bringing The Greatest Hits tour to Edmonton in September


Singer Avril Lavigne, known for her hits "Complicated" and "I'm with You," poses atop her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in her honor on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Avril Lavigne is coming back to Edmonton later this year.

The Sk8er Boi singer will bring her The Greatest Hits tour to Rogers Place on Sept. 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Lavigne has released seven studio albums since 2002.

She was last in Edmonton in 2023 for the Juno Awards. 

12