Avril Lavigne coming to Caesars Windsor on May 12

Caesars Windsor has announced a Canadian pop singer will be performing at the Colosseum in the spring.

Multi-platinum artist and multiple-time Juno Award Winner Avril Lavigne brings her Bite Me Canada 2022 tour to Caesars Windsor on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. along with special guests grandson and MOD SUN.

At the age of 17, Avril Lavigne released her diamond-selling debut album, Let Go, in 2002. Featuring groundbreaking hit songs, like “Complicated”, “Sk8er Boi” and “I’m With You”, the record became one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century by a Canadian artist.

Avril Lavigne recently signed to DTA Records and released “Bite Me” featuring Travis Barker, her first release of new music since 2019’s “Head Above Water.” According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

New music and a seventh studio album is planned for 2022.

Tickets start at $44 Canadian, which includes a $1 charity fee in support of The Avril Lavigne Foundation, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.

Upcoming shows: The Tenors (Dec 19),The S’Aints (Dec 23), Live to Rock (Jan 20), Alice Cooper (Jan 27), Shinedown (Feb 23), Slash (Mar 4) and Bachman Cummings (Mar 11), Avril Lavigne (May 12).