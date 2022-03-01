iHeartRadio

Avril Lavigne to hit the stage at Casino Rama for reopening weekend

Avril Lavigne arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Mark Von Holden

After two years with an empty stage, Casino Rama is reopening its Entertainment Centre, with Ontario native Avril Lavigne rounding out the opening weekend.

The multi-platinum artist and eight-time Juno Award winner will return to the Casino Rama Resort stage to launch her Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour.

Tickets range in price from $75 to $130. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Opening weekend kicks off with country music artist Jake Owen on April 29.

Starting Tues., March 1 at 12:01 a.m., the casino stopped requiring proof of vaccination for patrons.

Masks are still mandatory inside the facility.

Tickets are available for purchase online starting Wednesday at noon. 

