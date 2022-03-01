Avril Lavigne to hit the stage at Casino Rama for reopening weekend

After two years with an empty stage, Casino Rama is reopening its Entertainment Centre, with Ontario native Avril Lavigne rounding out the opening weekend.

The multi-platinum artist and eight-time Juno Award winner will return to the Casino Rama Resort stage to launch her Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour.

Tickets range in price from $75 to $130. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Opening weekend kicks off with country music artist Jake Owen on April 29.

Starting Tues., March 1 at 12:01 a.m., the casino stopped requiring proof of vaccination for patrons.

Masks are still mandatory inside the facility.

Tickets are available for purchase online starting Wednesday at noon.