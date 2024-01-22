Avril Lavigne to perform in Ottawa this summer as part of her 'The Greatest Hits' tour

Avril Lavigne is coming to Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre in August, as part of her 2024 North American tour celebrating her greatest hits.

The Skate punk icon, who was born in Belleville, Ont. and spent most of her childhood in Napanee, three hours from Ottawa, announced her “The Greatest Hits” tour on Monday.

The singer-songwriter will perform her iconic songs that contributed to her rise to fame, including “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” “Here’s To Never Growing Up,” and many more, says the release.

Lavigne will perform in Ottawa on Aug. 14 and in Toronto on Aug. 16.

The 27-date tour is produced by Live Nation. It will kick off May 22 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena and wrap up in Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena on Sep. 16.

Lavigne will be joined by special guests Simple Plan and Girlfriends for the Ottawa show.

Tickets are available on sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. with an Artist presale. Additional presales will also run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which is scheduled to begin on Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.