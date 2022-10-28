Award-winning author attends special fundraiser in Kitchener

Malcolm Gladwell, author of five New York Times bestsellers, attended an event hosted by the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). ‘Power of Partnership’ was the theme for the event that aimed to raise $100,000 to provide practical relief supplies for people in Ontario, as well as internationally.

Gladwell, who was born in England and raised in Elmira, was a guest speaker for the event held at Bingemans.

“He’s such a big draw. He’s a local boy and he resonates with our values,” said John Head, executive director of MCC. “Malcom has written a lot about the power of partnership so that’s what he’s going to be speaking on tonight.”

The fundraiser was originally scheduled to happen in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

According to the Associate Executive Director of MCC, Kim Lester, the delay of the event allowed for the proceeds to go towards an ongoing war.

“We’re actually focusing on Ukraine tonight as we bring in supplies,” she said. “We’ve brought in two shipments already into Ukraine to provide the very basics of human life.”

Despite a couple of difficult years for the world, Lester says MCC is still doing well.

“Over the last two years of the pandemic, we weren’t sure what was going to happen to all the generosity and the donations but people have really come alongside us. I think they’ve really seen the need in the world and want to help and we are very grateful for that.”