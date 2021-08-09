Award-Winning Comedian Dave Merheje Reflects on his Windsor Roots

Dave Merheje an award-winning comedian is reflecting on his Windsor roots as he rises in the comedy-ranks.

Merheje who now resides in California has an impressive resume. Most recently he won a Juno Award in 2019 for Comedy Album of the year and is a co-star on the Golden Globe award-winning TV series Ramy, but much of his material is still inspired by his Windsor-based family.

“My brother or my sister would call me and tell me stories of what happened in the family and I can draw from there,” says Merheje.

If you asked his former classmates at Catholic Central High School if they expected Merheje to become a comedian, the answer would be a definite, no.

“I wasn’t a class clown,” Merheje recalls. “I was scared, you’re a teen, like you’re insecurities and self esteem.”

However, the comedy-star says those closest to him knew he had what it takes.

Dave Merheje preforming live (Source: DaveMerheje.com)

“I just wanted to be an entertainer. I remember I made fun of my aunt in front of my mom and she laughed. I liked that. I liked how she laughed and I thought I want to keep doing that.”

Merheje says there was no comedy clubs in Windsor when he began pursuing his career around the mid- 2000’s. His best option at the time was to drive across the border to perform at venues in Detroit, for free.

“There a more chances to practice over there, but even that was tough. You’re driving many hours for like no money, you can’t work at the time because I didn’t have my papers.”

In order to pay the bills, Merheje worked a job with gruelling 12-hour shifts from 6am to 6pm. He went to extreme lengths to squeeze his comedy practice into his schedule.

“I would get off work and have a change of clothes and food ready. Then I would drive across the border. Sometimes I would have my buddy come with me so I could sleep in the car because I would have to be up (for work) at like 4 in the morning.”

His drive and determination paid off after a year. Merheje moved to Toronto where he began booking more shows and eventually his unique sense of humour couldn’t go unnoticed. In 2011, he won the Just for Laughs Homegrown Comic Competition.

Merheje has this advice for young aspiring comedians from the Rose city.

“Have fun and draw from the city. Really practice, get sharp and be ready.”