Awesome Ozzy: first basketball player to win AUS MVP and community service award

It’s already been a good start to the AUS men’s basketball championship for Osman Omar — and his team hasn’t played a game yet.

Omar, who is better known by his friends and teammates as Ozzy, picked up some new hardware ahead of the Atlantic tournament.

The 25-year-old point guard from Mississauga, Ont., was named the 2021/22 AUS men’s basketball most valuable player.

He led the conference in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game this season, and led the conference in made field goals.

Omar becomes just the second Cape Breton Caper to earn the award, but the accolades didn’t stop there.

The fourth-year arts student was also named the 2021/22 AUS community service award winner, becoming the first basketball player to win both the league MVP and community service award.

“When I got the student community service award that was probably a little bigger than the MVP for me,” said Omar. “Because that’s not something you really plan for.”

Omar is known for his dominance and hustle at both ends of the basketball court, but he’s gaining recognition for his volunteer work in the community.

Capers head coach Matt Skinn says Omar is one of those rare student-athletes who’s dominance on the court is matched by his impacts in the community, both in Cape Breton and at home in Mississauga.

“It’s not just about basketball everyday, it’s about promoting his fellow student-athletes, and it’s about putting the right message out there and he’s committed to the cause,” said Skinn.

As for his charity work, Omar has teamed up with Western University basketball sharpshooter and fellow Somali-Canadian Omar Shiddo, to give $3 for every point they score to Toronto-based non-profit Mending a Crack in the Sky.

“It’s an organization of Somali mothers who lost their children to gun violence,” said Omar.

The basketball player also considers himself a storyteller and started Pure Jumper Media. A digital platform to highlight the stories of standout athletes across Canada and share their challenges and successes.

“It’s definitely something you do just from the goodness of your heart,” said Omar. “You don’t have intentions to win awards for doing stuff like this.“

Omar’s teammate Paul Watson says they rely on “Ozzy” as their leader both on and off the court

“Ozzy, he’s bigger than basketball,” said Watson, who played high school ball with Omar.

“He’s really, really good at basketball, but he does amazing things in the community and loves to help people.”

Omar is the AUS nominee for the prestigious Ken Shields award, given annually to a student-athlete in Canada who excels not only on the court but also in the classroom and in the community.

The Cape Breton Capers come into the AUS championships as the 6th seed in a group of 8 teams.

Omar says the Capers are better than their ranking but likes the idea of playing the role of the underdog, and says they hope to make a run for the AUS title.

“We definitely think we’re at the top of the standings in our heads,” said Omar.