Axe attack on trees closes Halifax Public Gardens

The Halifax Public Gardens are closed Tuesday after it was discovered someone vandalized multiple trees.

In a social media post, garden officials say it appears someone broke into the gardens overnight and damaged the trees with an axe.

“We are deeply disheartened by this event,” the Public Gardens wrote.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of the incident around 7:30 a.m. Const. Nicolas Gagnon says an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.