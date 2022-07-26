Axe attack on trees closes Halifax Public Gardens
The Halifax Public Gardens are closed Tuesday after it was discovered someone vandalized multiple trees.
In a social media post, garden officials say it appears someone broke into the gardens overnight and damaged the trees with an axe.
“We are deeply disheartened by this event,” the Public Gardens wrote.
The Public Gardens are closed today due to an ongoing police investigation. It appears an individual or individuals broke into the gardens last night and damaged multiple trees with an axe. We are deeply disheartened by this senseless act. #halifax #halifaxevents #halifaxnoise— Halifax Public Gardens (@HfxPublicGarden) July 26, 2022
Halifax Regional Police received a report of the incident around 7:30 a.m. Const. Nicolas Gagnon says an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. More to come.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirm EF-0 at Wyoming, Ont.Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado struck the area of Wyoming, Ont. on July 19, causing significant damage.
-
Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year dealThe Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
B.C. park ranked among 'most epic' campsites by Scouts CanadaScouts Canada recently polled thousands of its members to determine the best campsites in the country, and one Vancouver Island park made the cut.
-
What a major housing market correction could mean for Waterloo regionA new report from Canada’s largest bank suggests the current housing market correction could turn out to be one of the largest in Canadian history, and markets in Ontario could see some of the biggest impacts.
-
-
'Heart breaks for victims,' Trudeau says of those involved in Langley, B.C., shootingPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's “horrified” by a shooting that spanned six hours Monday in Langley, B.C., where two people were killed and two others were wounded.
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez to return tonight following successful cancer treatmentThe 'voice of Blue Jays baseball' will return to the broadcast booth Tuesday night.
-
Tens of thousands of nurses on the sidelines as ERs on the brink of closure in OntarioTens of thousands of nurses are currently sitting on the sidelines as hospital emergency rooms in Ontario near the brink of closure due to staffing shortages.