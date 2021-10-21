Axe-wielding man broke into North York home, stole jewelry and had a shower: police
Toronto police are looking for a man who they say broke into a North York home, removed a quantity of jewelry and made a clean getaway after taking a shower in the residence.
It happened near Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue on Saturday at approximately 8:46 p.m. Police said they were called to the area for a report of a break and enter.
Police allege a man broke into a residence, removed an undisclosed amount of jewelry and money and took a shower before leaving.
Investigators said that they believe the man spent “a number of hours” inside the home during the incident.
He was also armed with an axe at the time.
Toronto resident Gary Prince, 29, is wanted for break and enter and commit, mischief under $5,000, and theft over $5,000 in connection with the incident.
He is described by police as standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 inches tall with a slim build and dark curly hair.
Prince was last seen wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket, light colour pants, and tan and brown ankle boots similar to Blundstones, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
-
Local mental health programs receive $20,000 boost thanks to Bridge 2 Bridge campaignThe Bridge 2 Bridge fundraising campaign crossed the finish line Thursday morning having raised $20,000 toward local mental health programs.
-
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabbleThe Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
-
Manitoba records 92 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on ThursdayManitoba has recorded 92 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
-
'He will not be sworn in by me': Mayor-elect Gondek urges Chu to resign before Monday's swearing-inCalgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek is again urging Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat and she says she will not participate in his swearing-in ceremony if he shows up on Monday.
-
'He’s pulled generations along with him': Ucluelet teen completes third year of university degreeBy the time he’d graduated from Grade 12, Timmy had also completed the first three years of a bachelor's degree in education.
-
Here are the candidates hoping to become the next Moose Jaw mayorA total of nine candidates are running in a by-election on Nov. 3 to become the next mayor of Moose Jaw.
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan FridayAfter more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will finally reveal details of its strategy to “safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term” on Friday.
-
Winnipeg police investigating two shootings Thursday morning; one man taken to hospitalWinnipeg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Thursday morning, one of which sent a man to hospital.
-
Second death in as many days, 20 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-LondonThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death for the second day in a row and 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.